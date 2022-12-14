22 new PS5 and PS4 games coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium next week

The full lineup is as follows:

PS Plus Extra

PS Plus Premium

It’s been a great month this time around, as the PS Plus Extra has once again brought the goods. Sony is leading WWE 2K22 as a major addition, and we were somewhat enamored of 2K Sports’ slice of wrestling, describing it as a “back to form” in We have a 7/10 review. It should be noted that WWE 2K22 will not be available until a later date on January 3, 2023.

Sony’s partnership with Ubisoft continues to pay off for members, too, with an offering of a trio of worthy Far Cry titles. While we felt Far Cry 5 was a bit safe, we still give it a go 7/10 in our reviewWhich is some great comfort food. Speaking of which, Judgment, Yakuza Like a Dragon, and Yakuza 6: Song of Life should all help satiate Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s overhaul. You can refer to our reviews below:

Elsewhere, the innovative puzzle game The Pedestrian is well worth your time, and it’s one we scored 8/10 in our reviewMinor frustrations aside, The Pedestrian is a great puzzle platformer that stands out from the crowd. For those looking for a unique pick-up-and-play experience, it’s well worth the investment. Both Middle-earth titles were award winners when they were first released.

Meanwhile, PS Plus Premium has a month better – although it still doesn’t look that great compared to PS Plus Extra. Ninja Theory’s PS3 exclusive, the legendary Heavenly Sword, joins the cloud streaming ranks, along with two legacy titles: Ridge Racer 2 for PSP and Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus for PS1.