Disney Responds to Ron DeSantis Attacks and Reverses Plan to Create 2,000 Jobs in Florida

On Thursday, May 18, Disney caused an earthquake in Florida, where it announced that it would abandon the construction of a new complex of more than 16 hectares, in which 2,000 workers from California will pay an average of 120,000 dollars (110 000) per year. euro). The headquarters, whose final cost is estimated at nearly $1.3 billion, is located thirty kilometers from the massive Disney World theme park, on the other side of Disney’s international airport. ‘Orlando. The announcement comes on the heels of the closure of one of Disney World’s most expensive attractions, the Galactic Starcruiser, where guests are fully immersed in a “Star Wars” adventure for days.

It’s admittedly a management decision, as Disney sees its profits falling from $11 billion before the pandemic to $3.5 billion in 2022. Disney is cutting 7,000 people and $5.5 billion in creative and executive budgets. But it is above all a political vendetta against Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, who is waging an “anti-vigilance” war against the California-born retirement company. Disney’s decision comes as Mr. DeSantis is set to announce next week as the Republican primary candidate for the 2024 presidential election. “Disney Cuts Billion-Dollar Development in Florida”title The New York Times.

“Given the significant changes that have occurred since the project was announced, including new management and changing business conditions, we have decided not to proceed with construction of the complex.”, Disney Parks Manager Josh D’Amaro said in an email to employees. The seat was one of the initiatives of former Disney CEO Bob Chabeck, who negotiated up to $570 million in tax breaks over two decades with Florida.

“The door is open”

Among the employees invited to move are hundreds of creatives, but also members of marketing, finance or communications departments. It says hundreds of them are already settled in Florida and will have the opportunity to return to California. Wall Street Journal. “Disney, the door is open to bring those jobs back to California — a state that truly reflects the values ​​of your employees.” California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom was delighted Thursday evening.

