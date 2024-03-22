Dragon's Dogma 2 launches to 'mostly negative' review after microtransactions reveal

What you need to know

With the launch of Dragon's Dogma 2 on PC Thursday evening, a previously hidden set of microtransactions has become available for purchase.

Things you can buy for the ARPG single player include fast travel points, Rift Crystals to hire pawns and purchase special items, consumables to change appearance and revive, a special camping kit that weighs less than regular ones, and a few other things.

In response to microtransactions, Dragon's Dogma 2 has been reviewed, with the game currently sitting at “Mostly Negative” on Steam.

As I write this, Capcom's new ARPG Dragon's Dogma 2 is now officially playable on PC through Steam, and the game is scheduled to go live on Xbox and PlayStation consoles in a few hours. What was supposed to be an exciting and celebratory launch for a sequel that fans had been waiting for for over a decade, was marred by controversy.

When the game became available, a previously hidden set of microtransaction purchases also appeared. This includes everything from Rift Crystals used to recruit other players' pawns to Art of Metamorphosis tomes required to change your character's appearance, as well as Wakestone revival items, Portcrystal fast travel points, single-use keys for escaping prison dungeons, and incense to free a pawn's tilt (which, by the way, gets Your pawn is random), enchant monsters, and even special camping equipment that weighs less than regular equipment. They are all visible on Dragon's Dogma 2 DLC page.

The price of these microtransactions ranges from $1 to $5, and while some appear to be purchasable only in limited quantities, others appear to be purchasable indefinitely. And when you consider that Dragon's Dogma 2 is a $70 single-player RPG, it's no surprise that players…Not happyTo put it mildly. on steamit has already dropped to a “mostly negative” rating, with only 34% of positive reviews.

You can purchase special camping supplies that weigh less than what you can find in-game, making inventory management less difficult. (Image credit: Windows Central)

“Then, after pre-purchasing the Deluxe Edition, I went to install it today and saw an entire page dedicated to its microtransactions in the store,” books Superious player. “How do you have the audacity to make any kind of small transaction in a SINGLE PLAYER game that is already at full price. It is very strange to me.” Almighty Makes the same pointrather succinctly: “A great game that was shut down because of despicable microtransactions.”

actually. Many members of the Windows Central team (including yours truly) have had early access to Dragon's Dogma 2 for some time, and we love its amazing combat systems and rich fantasy world (read our Dragon's Dogma 2 review for more on that; we didn't know with microtransactions in advance). But I'd be lying if I said these microtransactions haven't dampened some of our writers' enthusiasm for the game, especially since a handful of them are particularly terrible.

Editor's Note (Jez Corden): I just want to add here that Capcom did not hide these microtransactions from us before I published my review, they are detailed in the review guide. Usually, when I review games, I avoid reading the review guide, because I like to go in with a blank slate as if I were playing as someone who just bought the game. In the past I've received review guides with developer explanations in PR language that I felt might be designed to try to influence my opinion of a game, and as such, I typically avoided them. In this case, the audit trail in the initial email included descriptions of these microtransactions, which I did not share with the team.

Out of the lot, the ones that personally frustrate me the most are the $2.99 ​​Portcrystals and the $1.99 Contrasting Rift Incense. The former monetizes the ability to fast-travel wherever you want in the game world — Portcrystals are very rare to find in play — while the random nature of the latter essentially turns changing your pawn's propensity into a slot machine you can spend $2 to “return.” “Rolling.” “Oh, and I'm pretty bummed about the $2.99 ​​Explorer's Camping Kit too, as it weighs less than the kits you'll find in the game and can be purchased infinitely from in-game vendors once unlocked.

Rift Crystals are one of the things you can purchase, allowing you to skip earning them entirely and simply purchase anything that requires them. (Image credit: Capcom)

While the vast majority of what you can buy Can They can be found in-game, are extremely difficult items to find, and cost a lot of Rift Crystals to purchase (and hey, there are microtransactions for Which, too) or available in limited quantities only. We were only able to find two volumes of Art of Metamorphosis for sale in one NPC shop despite finishing the game, for example, which suggests that there may be a limit to the number of times you can change your appearance unless you're willing to fork over some Cheddar.

And again: this is not a free live service experience or anything like that. that it Single player game for $70 all in. Which is unbelievable, which is why the shocking revelation of all these microtransactions is such a massive problem. Truly, this is one of the best open-world RPGs I've ever experienced – but now, it's overshadowed by greedy nickel-and-diming. And damn, that disgusting.