We have already seen the Pixel Watch Packaging from the topAnd now Google’s wearable has gone through an unboxing process ahead of Thursday’s announcement.

subscriber on reddit This afternoon, we see that the box is thicker than we initially thought. (It’s basically a smaller Stadia controller box.) The Active Band is actually attached to the Pixel Watch and everything is wrapped around an elongated piece of bean-shaped cardboard when viewed from the side. This presentation, which shows the object on the spot, is something that is traditionally made by mechanical watchmakers with a small canvas pad.

The wearable appears to be related to the disk drive USB-C magnetic charging cable With the wire placed directly under it. If so, it uses this cleverly located magnetic connection to keep the device in place and stop motion while inside the box.

Meanwhile, there are many other instructions and leaflets inside. This is a shiny stainless steel model with a charcoal strap. There appears to be a slight gap between the strap and the watch case (see photo 5). We also take a look at how much the crown stems from the body.

In another snapshot shared with this version, we take a look at Has bad reputation Pixel clock frame. The screen/device is off, but the side view is very revealing.

