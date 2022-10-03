Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 Remaster is said to work alongside a multiplayer game

A remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn of 2017 is said to be working on PS5 along with an all-new multiplayer game for PS5 and PC.

As I mentioned VGC And the MP1ST, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, in which we previously asked if it’s worth its $70 price tag just nine years after its release, looks set to soon join Aloy’s first updated release adventure on PS4.

It’s not 100% clear if this will be a full remake like The Last of Us Part 1 or just a remake, but a few details make it look like it’s heading more towards the latter. Reports claim that this new version will add “accessibility features, graphics modes, and quality of life improvements to the gameplay itself.” In a sense, it appears to be improving the original version to the added upgrades of Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Zero Dawn saw a PC release in 2020 and added features like improved draw distance and higher frame rates, but it wasn’t necessarily considered a remaster or a remake of the original PS4 game.

It looks like this remaster, like The Last of Us Part 1, is likely part of Sony’s plan to rework some of its games made for TV or movie. Sony has officially announced the Horizon series for Netflix, and this could be a way to capitalize on renewed interest when the series is ready to premiere, just like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners for Cyberpunk 2077. It’s important to note that God of War is also getting the serial treatment on Amazon, so Perhaps the 2018 Classic Edition will also be available for a future remake/remake.

Besides the news of this release/remaster, reports also claim that Guerilla Games is working hard on multiplayer Horizon for PS5 and PC. In 2020, Guerilla’s job listing was looking for a game programmer with multiplayer experience to work on an “open-world epic game”.

VGC noted that the leak Horizon Zero Dawn concept art in 2014 He hinted at Guerilla’s initial plans to add a Monster Hunter-esque multiplayer mode to the game that would have players team up to take down massive mechanical enemies. Those plans never materialized, but they may be ready for Horizon 3 or a standalone game.

