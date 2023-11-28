Dragon’s Dogma 2 Steam page confirms release date ahead of planned announcement

Dragon’s Doctrine 2 Steam page It revealed the game’s release date as March 22, 2024, ahead of a planned announcement later tonight.

The release date shown on the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Steam page confirms a recent leak spotted earlier this month where the game’s PEGI rating revealed it would be released on March 22, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Capcom – Dragon’s Dogma 2

IGN’s 20 Questions – Guess the Game!

This news comes hours before Dragon’s Dogma 2 premieres, scheduled for 1pm PT/4pm ET. The show will be co-hosted by Dragon’s Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi. The pair will introduce new information, gameplay, and Release Date. The stream will play for approximately 15 minutes.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the original Dragon’s Dogma, which launched in 2012. Ahead of today’s broadcast, Cacom didn’t share much information about what to expect. But what we do know is that Dragon’s Dogma 2’s map is four times larger than the original.

“Dragon’s Dogma 2 will offer more of what we loved about that first game, and many of those minor elements have been improved. We can’t help but wish we’d walked away with something new in the sequel, though,” said my colleague Mitchell Saltzman in his preview.

Taylor is a reporter at IGN. You can follow her on Twitter @Ty Nexter.