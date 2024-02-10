Draymond Green believes Steph Curry's outburst against Pacers is fueled by revenge – NBC Sports Bay Area and CA

Stephen Curry scored a 131-109 victory over the Warriors over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday in the match held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On Friday's episode of the program “Draymond Green Show“, the Warriors forward recalls how trash talk during Golden State's home loss to Indiana during the 2022-23 NBA season may have motivated Curry to fall 42 points behind a season-high of 11 three-pointers in Thursday's win over the Pacers.

“I thought last night was very interesting,” Green said. “If you remember, last year, Andrew Nembhard had a great game against us. 31 points here [Chase Center]. Then they beat us on the road and the guys were talking crazy.

“I respect that. I love guys who say, 'Man, you think you are, and I know you are, but I don't stoop to that and I don't respect that.' And I'll treat you like I don't respect that.”

“And that's exactly how Nembhard and all these guys were behaving last year. [I] I take my hat off to them. As I think I mentioned on this podcast last year when we were talking about these guys, I respect that because that's the kind of time I was having when I came in.

“I told you all last year when I was talking about these guys, they were talking crazy. They won. [You] I got to respect that. I think Steph Curry took this personally.

With only a few days left until a 60-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks on the road, Curry hit hard in Indiana, ending the first quarter having succeeded in all six of his three-point attempts.

There was no stopping curry on Thursday.

“You see, he came out last night in full threat mode, absolute threat mode out of the gate,” Green explained. “He got locked in. Some of the threes he hit to start the game…

“When he comes out shooting like that without being conscious, I already know what kind of time he's having. And I enjoy those games. In particular, I try to stay out of the way. You know, sometimes Steve has those games and you You just sit.

By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, the four-time NBA champion had racked up 29 points in a near-perfect first half.

There was nothing for Green to do but enjoy Curry's moment of greatness.

“For me personally, I get to have the front row, like a better seat than the stadium to watch it,” Green said. “My goal and my job is to get the hell out of the way and watch him work. It's a fun thing to do every now and then to throw a little screen in there. Bubble. Every now and then you throw him a little dime. Bubble.”

“But he was very off the dribble last night, and that's how I knew he was in a dangerous mood because everything was off the dribble. Like, 'I don't really need a screen.' I don't run away from any downs, for real. It was just complete threat mode.” “He had 11 threes. I think three of them probably weren't off the dribble.”

“So, that kind of gives you an idea of ​​where Steph Curry has been.”

Download and follow Dubs Talk Podcast