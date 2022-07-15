EA terminates BioWare Points and makes Dragon Age and Mass Effect content free

EA is officially removing BioWare Points as a form of currency in the Origin Store on PC. To make up for this, EA is now offering most DLC from Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age 2, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 to all players for free.

The news was shared on Reddit from these like AircraftSam89 who received an email from EA that these BioWare points would be no more, and EA confirmed to IGN that it will indeed disappear from the Origin Store on October 11, 2022.

For those unfamiliar, BioWare Points was a form of currency that players could purchase from EA on the Origin Store to purchase in-game content packs. BioWare points were more prevalent during the aforementioned gaming days, but EA stopped using them in games like Anthem, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Mass Effect Andromeda.

The only set of downloadable content that won’t be free will be Mass Effect 3’s Multiplayer Packs, and those who wish to purchase these packs can do so with BioWare Points through October 11th. I won the game.”

BioWare notes that other currencies such as Crystals and Platinum will remain unaffected and all content previously purchased with BioWare Points will remain accessible.

BioWare is making these choices as they are in the middle of developing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and the next entry in the Mass Effect series.

