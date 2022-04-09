Elon Musk says Tesla will sell its electric car next year

The automaker’s CEO, Elon Musk, said late Thursday that Tesla will begin production of its much-delayed electric truck, the Cybertruck, next year along with several other new products.

The truck, with the angular design and stainless-steel leather that distinguishes it from traditional pickup trucks, is delayed after an unfortunate accident. disclosed in 2019, When a designer threw a metal ball at a window in what was supposed to be a display of the car’s durability.

Instead, the window cracked.

“We’re going to smash the window again,” Musk joked Thursday as a Cybertruck rolled onto a stage at Tesla’s lavish “Cyber ​​Rodeo” in Austin, Texas, to showcase its new factory near the state capital.

“We can’t wait to build this here,” Mr. Musk, who was wearing a black cowboy hat, said of the truck. “Sorry for being late. But you will have this next year, and it will be really cool.”