April 8, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

European Space Agency’s (ESA) Jupiter mission, JUICE is not powerful enough to orbit Europa. Here’s why

Cheryl Riley April 8, 2023 7 min read

The European Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) spacecraft will launch on an ambitious exploratory tour of Jupiter’s moons next week. But the mission will only take a brief glimpse of the potentially life-giving moon Europa. Here’s why.

surviving on as little power as half a hair dryer and featuring a “nuclear bunker” to protect its electronics from radiation, Jupiter’s Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) It is a technological marvel that will not stand up to it Europa For a long time. smaller JupiterThe four major moons may be the most likely location in the world Solar System to host extraterrestrial life in its ice-covered ocean; However, the environment around the moon is so harsh, that it would kill a spacecraft in a couple of months at best, according to NASA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Huge oceans have been discovered under the Earth’s crust that contain more water than those on the surface

April 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

A motorcyclist tells of surviving a 150-foot fall; He credits the Apple Watch for helping save his life

April 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

NASA warns of a runaway black hole: an invisible monster

April 7, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Brad Pitt let his neighbor live rent-free for years on his former property in the US

April 8, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

European Space Agency’s (ESA) Jupiter mission, JUICE is not powerful enough to orbit Europa. Here’s why

April 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Luke Hughes signs a 3-year entry-level contract and joins the Devils

April 8, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro have hit an all-time low on Amazon

April 8, 2023 Len Houle