“Intense” wildfires spread in central areas on Wednesday Russia, Then encountered a heat wave

Fire It devastated Siberia for most of the summer.

Fifteen wildfires

In the Sverdlovsk region of the Urals, firefighters battled fifteen wildfires, and the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations was warned of a “serious fire hazard”.

In pictures posted Tuesday on social media, you can see the blaze on both sides of a federal highway connecting the region’s main city, Yekaterinburg, to another major metropolitan area, Bermuda. According to local media, authorities had to close the highway for most of Tuesday.

In Mordovia, in the southeastern part of Moscow, about fifty firefighters were battling a fire in a nature reserve in the middle of the “Ring of Fire” this week. The local office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement on Wednesday that it had taken several hours for them to escape.

Putin announced 300 million to protect forests

In the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow, nine planes sent by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Defense and the National Guard poured 129 tons of water to put out the fire in an attempt to control a large wildfire. Neighboring Mordovia. About 1,200 firefighters are stationed there, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin He set aside nearly three hundred million euros for the protection of the forest and called on Tuesday to “learn lessons” from the fire that has ravaged Siberia for months.

The fire spread over a larger area than Portugal

Siberia has been experiencing major fires for many years, the severity of which is so severe every summer that experts attribute climate change, but not enough protection to Russian forests. In Yakutia, Russia’s largest and coldest region in northern Siberia, wildfires have already devastated much larger areas than Portugal this summer.

In severely affected areas, local authorities have demanded additional resources and economic support from Moscow to deal with the situation.