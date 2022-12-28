Fantasy Football Rankings Week 17: Sleepers, Starters, Sittings | Brock Purdy, Tyler Algeyer, and others

It’s tournament week! Congratulations if you are here, or even if you are playing third, or for avoiding last place. I appreciate all of you every year… unless you guys play for the Kickers. Repeating the format from last week, I’ll touch on the marginal start with the good and bad matches of the Week 17 fantasy football rankings. Reminder! Link 101 (below) all-weather touches, start/sit in hard calls and more, so read on first. Good luck on the final week (for most).

2022 Week 17 fantasy football sleepers

🚨 heads up These sleep. They will not imitate my ranking 100%. This chases the uptrend and often carries more risk.

Like last week, I’m going to mix it up a bit. You don’t need a paragraph for every player at this point. So, using the APA (link above), I’m going to give you some good and bad matches For marginal beginners (aka, sleepers or potential benchables). This does not mean that the good things are a must or the bad need to sit on the bench everywhere. This is just a look at the potential upside plays and players you might think twice about with a good alternative on hand.

rear quarter

Good matches

Aaron Rodgers, GB Rodgers is a ground game this season, but at least the Vikings gave up double-digit fantasy points for every quarterback this year…well… after Rodgers’ 3.7 points in Week 1.

Not only did Goff play well outdoors, he also had one of the best Week 16 games and now goes home to take on the Bears. Brooke Purdy, SF – Mack Jones is the only player not to reach double-digit points against the Raiders, and Purdy scored between 14.3 and 21.7 points in each of his four starts.

bad matches

Taylor Hynecke/Carson Wentz, WSH – Yes, the Browns have had the advantage of taking on three of the worst quarterbacks in the past four games, but they’ve also limited Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, plus teams can run on them without the pass.

– Yes, the Browns have had the advantage of taking on three of the worst quarterbacks in the past four games, but they’ve also limited Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, plus teams can run on them without the pass. Deshaun Watson, Klee Not only is Watson still rusty, the leaders have only allowed one quarterback to edge Justin Fields’ 18.4 points since Week 3, and that was Jalen Hurts’ record 21.8.

running back

Good matches

Zonovan Knight, New York – Knight got the Seahawks’ favorable game, but more importantly, Mike White returned to quarterback, who understands the use of his running backs as a receiver.

– Knight got the Seahawks’ favorable game, but more importantly, Mike White returned to quarterback, who understands the use of his running backs as a receiver. Tyler Lime, ATL Taking the lead, he has 20.1 and 13.7 in the previous two games, and Algier faces a Cardinal walkout allowing a rushing streak of 27-108-0 and a receiving line of 14-13-107-1 combined for Leonard Fournette. And Rashad white.

bad matches

Jeff Wilson/Rahim Mostert, Museum of Islamic Art – Wilson returned to drive in week 16, but it was still a split that can lead to frustrating use, plus we had a game against the Patriots defense and Teddy Bridgewater probably at quarterback.

wide future

Good matches

Christian Watson, Aline Lazard, Romeo Dobbs, GB – If Watson is out, Lazard and Doubs are close to the start. And if Watson plays, he’ll be locked in with Lazard and Doubs as they play on the upside. All three Giants receivers had 9.9+ points last week against Minnesota, and more recently in Week 14, four Detroit receivers had 10.4+ points against those Vikings.

bad matches

Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, WSH – Back in the Browns game, it may be difficult for McLaurin and Dotson to sit on the bench, but no matter who the quarterback is, there are more risks than usual.

– Back in the Browns game, it may be difficult for McLaurin and Dotson to sit on the bench, but no matter who the quarterback is, there are more risks than usual. Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE Same goes for the Browns duo, as the leaders have only allowed Justin Jefferson to get past 13.1 points since Week 7.

Same goes for the Browns duo, as the leaders have only allowed Justin Jefferson to get past 13.1 points since Week 7. Van Jefferson, LAR — Sure, the Rams lit up the Broncos, but that wasn’t due to any wide ranging performance, and the Chargers have shut down opponents more often since everyone else is healthy.

— Sure, the Rams lit up the Broncos, but that wasn’t due to any wide ranging performance, and the Chargers have shut down opponents more often since everyone else is healthy. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, New York — Even with the Whites back, it’s a dangerous gamble on Davis or Moore, as the Rams’ 90’s and 4’s haven’t had a WR-high 31 yards against Seattle in the past three weeks. Furthermore, only 13 receivers have reached 10 points against the Seahawks, none topping 18.2 and five teams without a double-digit scorer.

tight end

Good matches

Cole Kemit, Che Good match-up, no weather concerns, and Kmet has 24 goals in his past four matches.

Good match-up, no weather concerns, and Kmet has 24 goals in his past four matches. Dalton Schultz, DAL – Schultz has been quiet in the past two games, but he’s had over 10 points in four of his previous six games, and the Titans have given up some of their biggest tight end games this year (Evan Ingram and Moe Ali Cox anyone?).

bad matches

Logan Thomas, WSH —just three double-digit points from tight ends against the Browns (again, teams don’t need them), and one of those was Taysom Hill, who rallied to a 9-56-1.

—just three double-digit points from tight ends against the Browns (again, teams don’t need them), and one of those was Taysom Hill, who rallied to a 9-56-1. Tyler Higbee, LAR – Higbee is back in his relationship with Baker Mayfield but could find it difficult this week, once again, given the Chargers’ matchup. Just like the Browns, they only allowed three double-digit tens… One of them, though, was Kelsey’s monster game.

Week 17 fantasy football predictions

