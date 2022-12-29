LSU WR Kayshon Boutte changes his mind days before the Citrus Bowl, declaring for the NFL Draft

Kayshon Boutte isn’t staying at LSU for the 2023 season after all.

The wide receiver announced after the regular season He will be back for another season of college football.

“LSU has only been a great thing to me,” Boutte wrote in his initial statement. “My development under the new staff has helped me reach new heights. Even though we didn’t achieve the overall goal, we still struggled and achieved results that will serve as a stepping stone to future success. The goal has always been to win a national championship at LSU and that will never change.” We made great strides this year but fell short in the end. That’s why I think we can achieve many things going forward.”

But LSU announced Wednesday that Boutte will not play in the Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl against Purdue while also saying he was enrolled at LSU for the spring. No reason was given for Butt’s sudden absence from the game until later in the day when he said he was heading to the NFL and announcing the draft.

Butt’s initial decision to stay in college was a bit surprising, as it happened just days before the bowl game. Although he didn’t put up eye-catching stats in 2022, he could be fielded in the first three rounds of the draft.

Boutte was especially good as a sophomore in 2021. He only played in six games but caught 38 catches for 509 yards and had nine TDs. This performance came after he gained 45 catches and 735 yards in 10 games as a freshman.

His stats slipped in 2022 with 48 catches in 11 games for 538 yards and only two TDs.

Butt joins WR Jaray Jenkins, BJ Ojulari, and CF Mekhi Garner as LSU players who will not play against Purdue and will prepare for the draft. Meanwhile, Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell, TE Payne Durham, and leading receiver Charlie Jones will not start.