Fire in Morocco: More than 700 hectares burned, mobilization continues

This continues Monday in the North Morocco Authorities said they had already tried to control the fire, which had destroyed 700 hectares of forest in three days. According to AFP reporters at the scene, the fire was extinguished, with the exception of a few scattered and controlled burning surfaces.

More than 500 people, including firefighters and veterans, are “still mobilized to deal with this fire,” National Forest Climate Risk Management Chairman Fouth Assali told the official MAP newspaper. He said about 725 hectares of forest near the tourist town of Chepstow (north) had already been burned by the blaze on Saturday. Firefighters are supported by “four Canadian planes from the Royal Air Force and four turbo trash planes from the Royal Gendermary”, Assali added.

An investigation was opened to determine the cause of the fire, which did not tell human victims. May be triggered by high temperature and wind.

Heat wave

A Heat wave Temperatures of up to 49 degrees will cross the country from Friday and will continue until Tuesday, the Meteorological Center said. The previous “exceptional” heat wave between July 9 and 11 had already “supported the spread of 20 fires” in the state, burning 1,200 hectares of forest, according to the Department of Water and Forests.

The Mediterranean has been plagued by fires for the past two weeks, particularly in Greece, Turkey and In neighboring AlgeriaMore than 90 people have been killed or missing in the fire since last Monday.