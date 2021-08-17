August 18, 2021

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

What is the way to the West?

Rusty Knowles August 17, 2021 2 min read

Posted

Update

Video Length: 1 minute.

France2
Wrote the article

President Emmanuel Macron spoke about the situation in Afghanistan on Monday, August 16, but what place is there for maneuvering in the West?

President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Monday, August 16, after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. Journalist understandable speech In the collection of the Etienne Leanhard 20 Fஸ்urs de France 2 newspaper: “LAnti-terrorism cooperation between Western countries is very comprehensive and effective. To the question of Afghanistan, the room for maneuver is very narrow. At the military level in the first place, this withdrawal failure, planned for the end of August, put a certain number of countries at risk of being vaccinated for a long time to take part in counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan. The United States no longer wants to be involved in this kind of terrain.

“A diplomatic lever, one of the questions that will soon arise is whether we should maintain diplomatic relations with the new force being set up in Kabul, or whether France and the EU should cut ties. He recalled that it was a red line, and on a much broader, political level, the images we have seen of this people’s evening sticking to all the talk of the West on long-awaited flights to Afghanistan, no doubt will take a long time to recover this debt., Cites journalist France Télévisions.

READ  140 high school students were abducted by gunmen from their boarding school

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Afghanistan: A body was found in the landing gear of an American plane

August 18, 2021 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

The British government wants to welcome 20,000 refugees

August 18, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Flat tire scandal: What you need to know about this new scam

August 17, 2021 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

1 min read

Afghanistan: A body was found in the landing gear of an American plane

August 18, 2021 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

The British government wants to welcome 20,000 refugees

August 18, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Flat tire scandal: What you need to know about this new scam

August 17, 2021 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

In Afghanistan, the Taliban announced a “general amnesty” for civil servants

August 17, 2021 Rusty Knowles