Foreign Minister declares on France 2 that sanctions against Azerbaijan are “not on the agenda”.

Despite the massive exodus of thousands of Armenians forced to flee After Baku’s successful offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh, talks with Azerbaijan should continue. Catherine Colonna noted during a special edition dedicated to the situation in this region, called on France 2 set on Thursday, October 5. No sanctions against Baku “Not on the agenda”. Foreign Minister Emmanuel Macron repeated comments he made earlier in the day from Granada. hasAt the summit of the European political community, the French president made a remarkable confirmation “What he does[llai]”I will continue to discuss with Azerbaijan.”. However, the French diplomatic chief assessed the situation on the ground “Seems“For genocide. Follow our live stream.

Azerbaijan is ready for negotiations with Armenia under EU mediation. Despite its absence at the Grenada summit, Baku says “The European Union is ready to participate in trilateral meetings between Azerbaijan and Armenia soon in Brussels”, assures the Adviser of the Presidency of Azerbaijan. European Council President Charles Michel indicated on Thursday that he would invite Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Brussels by the end of October in a bid to ease tensions between the two countries.

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of firing. No injuries were reported in the attacks near the border. The Armenian Defense Ministry said it was with Azerbaijani troops “open fire” At 1:50 p.m. in a vehicle carrying provisions near the Armenian town of Norabak, located very close to the border. On the Azerbaijani side, the Defense Ministry spoke of Armenian firing against its troops in the neighboring region. No injuries were reported.

LEuropean Parliament condemns “genocide”. In a speech voted by a large majority, TheThe European Parliament voted in favor of the sanctions on Thursday “goal” Against Azerbaijani leaders accused of human rights violations and the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire. Members of Parliament also like it “A Comprehensive Review of the EU’s Relations with Azerbaijan”..