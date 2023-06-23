Frozen fruit recalled for possible listeria contamination

Sunrise Growers Inc. It is a subsidiary of SunOpta Inc. , file Voluntary recall of many frozen fruit products and fruit blends due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

my parents: Season’s Choice Tropical Blend is distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK , PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT, WV October 11th, 2022 to May 22nd, 2023

Goal: Good & Gather Organic Cherry & Raspberry Mix Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Cherry Good & Gather Mango & Strawberry Mix Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Mix Good & Gather Mango Pieces Good & Gather Blueberries Good & Gather Triple Raspberry The mix has been distributed nationwide by 14 October 2022 to May 22, 2023

Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend has been distributed to distribution centers or select stores in AK, AL, CT, CO, DE, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, Washington, D.C. March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023

Walmart: Great value mixed fruit, great value dark sweet cherry and great value mango chunks sold in stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO , MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WY Jan 19, 2023 to Jun 13, 2023

All foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Variety, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Strawberry Banana Slices, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores across the US from November 1, 2022 to June 21 2023

AWG (Associated Wholesalers): Best choice unsweetened tart red cherries distributed to distribution centers or select stores in KS, MO, NE, and OK from April 5, 2023 to May 4, 2023.

The recall is related to a pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, according to the FDA recall notice.

According to the recall, there were no diseases associated with the withdrawal of this fruit.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with compromised immune systems. Although healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, and stiffness , Nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea Listeria infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth among pregnant women. Any consumers concerned about the disease should contact a physician,” states the Food and Drug Administration.

If you have this recalled product in your freezer, do not eat it. Return it to the store for a refund or disposal.

Questions can be directed to calling sunrisegrowers.com or by calling 1-888-490-5591 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST.