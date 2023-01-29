January 30, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

German Schultz denounces the “bidding war” on planes for Ukraine | News of the war between Russia and Ukraine

Frank Tomlinson January 29, 2023 3 min read

The chancellor’s comments follow repeated requests by Ukrainian politicians for fighter jets after battle tanks were pledged for the war against Russia.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again dismissed demands in Germany and Ukrainian officials for fighter jets to repel the Russian invasion, urging Western countries not to join the “bidding war” for advanced weapons.

Last week, Germany announced that it would deliver its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine after weeks of pressure from NATO and European Union allies.

“The fact that we just made a decision [on sending tanks] And already the next discussion [fighter jets] It flares up in Germany – it just seems trivial and undermines people’s confidence in the government’s decisions, “said Schultz V Interview With the German newspaper Tagesspiegel on Sunday.

“I can only advise against getting into a bidding war for weapons systems.”

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnik pressed Germany for dozens of its Tornado fighter jets, urging the international community to join his country’s “fighter aircraft alliance”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again asked Western countries to supply his country with more advanced weapon systems in his daily address on Saturday. Zelensky specifically mentioned the Army’s Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).

“There can be no arms embargo to protect against Russian terrorism,” said the Ukrainian president.

See also  Live updates: Eurozone budget deficit widens in wake of energy subsidies

Russia last week condemned the delivery of NATO battle tanks to Ukraine, calling it “direct and growing” evidence of US and European involvement in the war.

“Keep talking” to Putin

The German leader also said he would continue contacting Russian President Vladimir Putin, stressing the importance of maintaining an open channel of communication in order to find an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The tone of the conversations, Scholz said, “wasn’t impolite, but of course our views are very different.”

“And I will keep calling Putin – because we have to keep talking to each other,” he said.

The last phone call to Putin was in early December. The Russian leader said at the time that the German and Western line on Ukraine was “destructive” and called on Berlin to rethink its approach.

Scholz said the talks were mostly about “concrete issues” such as prisoner exchanges, Ukraine’s grain exports, and the fate of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

“For me, it is important that the talks continue to return to the main point: How does the world get out of this terrible situation? The condition is clear: the withdrawal of Russian forces,” Schultz said in the interview.

No escalation

Schultz also warned that NATO should not be drawn into a war with Moscow.

He stressed that “the seriously sworn German chancellor must do everything possible to ensure that Russia’s war against Ukraine does not turn into a war between Russia and NATO,” adding that he would not “allow such an escalation.”

See also  Increasing Russian losses in Ukraine have led to more questions about its military readiness

The Leopard 2 announcement, followed shortly thereafter by an American pledge of M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv, angered the Kremlin.

At the moment, there are no agreed talks [with Scholz] in the table. RIA Novosti quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that Putin was and remains open to contacts.

Germany is the second largest donor of military equipment to Ukraine after the United States, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, ahead of other European powers such as France and Britain.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The Russo-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know at Day 340 of the Invasion | world News

January 29, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

New Zealand has been hit by floods and landslides for the third day

January 29, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

UK regional airline Flybe halts trading and cancels all flights

January 28, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

The actress was at ’24’, ‘Bosch’ and ‘Timeless’ 45 – Deadline

January 29, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Blue “flying vortex” captured by a telescope over Hawaii

January 29, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Eagles vs. 49ers live: NFC Championship score and updates

January 29, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Exclusive Galaxy S23 colors seen in the latest leak

January 29, 2023 Len Houle