Giants acquire Mitch White in Blue Jays trade, place Alex Cobb on 60-day IL – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

The Giants have added more depth at pitching as Alex Cobb works his way back from post-surgery setbacks.

San Francisco announced Saturday that it has completed a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays for right-hander Mitch White, sending cash considerations in exchange for the 29-year-old. In a corresponding move, the Giants moved Cobb to the 60-day injured list.

Cobb originally started ahead of schedule to return from offseason hip surgery, but after setbacks first with his elbow and, more recently, With his shoulder, now goes to the IL for 60 days. However, the right-hander remains on schedule for his return since the move is retroactive to the start of the season.

White, who was drafted 65th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2016 MLB Draft, was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday after posting a 5.40 ERA in four long relief appearances (10 innings) for Toronto this season. In 24 appearances with the Blue Jays (eight starts), White compiled a 7.26 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 50 strikeouts across 65 2/3 innings.

Before the Dodgers traded White to the Blue Jays midway through the 2022 MLB season, the righty had a 3.58 ERA in 105 2/3 innings with Los Angeles.

The Giants are certainly hoping their new addition can find that old form with San Francisco.

