Giants News, 4/9: Adam Schefter, Drake Maye, mock drafts, more

Schefter: There is no QB at No. 6 for the Giants

The Giants will not take the quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick.

At least that's the way ESPN Senior NFL From the inside Adam Shifter Less than three weeks away from 2024 NFL draft.

“To me, ultimately, this is a team that has enough other needs — on a team that's trying to win now — that I don't think they're going to play quarterback at six right now,” Schefter said Monday. The Talking Ball with Pat Leonard Podcast …

“We don't want to be here again, we don't want to be in the top 10,” he says. “We have multiple needs. We're moving into Year 3. People assume we'll play quarterback, but we have other needs. If the quarterbacks go from 1 to 4, we'll have the second best player at the position, not a quarterback, at No. 6,” he said. Which is good too. This player is really going to help us. Even last year, our quarterbacks coach was there at CJ Stroud's practice. We spent a lot of time with Will Levis and Anthony Richardson. “We still spend time with those guys… [and] Not just now, but when they become free agents. Brian Burns, we spent a lot of time with him in the draft process, so you feel comfortable making a trade with a guy. Drew Lock too. Sam Darnold, we spent a lot of time with him because that was Josh's draft.

Eagles WR Paris Campbell: I think Saquon Barkley will show people “why he is the best” in the NFL

“I think he's going to show people why he's the best in the league,” Campbell said Saturday, per Philadelphia Inquirer Olivia Reiner. “I know there's a lot of controversy between him and Christian McCaffrey. And don't get me wrong, Christian McCaffrey is by far one of the best running backs in the league. But to be able to see Saquon up close and personal, being in the same locker room, on the same team “He's a different guy when he's on this field, honestly. And running behind the offensive line that we have, I think he's going to be very scary for defenses.” “If you couple that with Jalen (Hurts) and the things he can do with his feet, just like extending plays, getting out of the pocket, I'm sure there's going to be some type of read option game that we're going to continue and RPO things that are going to happen. So the odds of that Countless.

NFL analyst Merrill Hogue believes Drake May 'is the type of player that will knock you out'

“Drake May is the type of player that could get you fired,” Hogue said. “Especially if you draft him in the top five or top three, he'll get you fired. … “[Malik] “Willis may be the only man I think is as eccentric as May,” Hodge said. I studied him for two years… I watched all his matches last year. …his last match against [North Carolina State] It was probably the most embarrassing display I've ever seen from a guy who's supposed to be an elite quarterback. …He's a weirdo. It's everywhere.”

The best way to see what the NFL really looks like is by following Peter Schrager – The Athletic

NFL Network's Peter Schrager had an unconventional start in sports media. the NFL Combine She played a big role in that trip.

2024 NFL Draft WR projection levels: Why Marvin Harrison Jr. isn't the undisputed No. 1, with Malik Nabers and Roma Udunze moving up draft boards

It wasn't that long ago when former Marvin Harrison Jr Ohio State The most highly regarded star is the top player in the draft, and was viewed as a lock to be the first receiver taken.

Giants re-sign Isaiah Simmons: Where the hybrid defender fits into Shane Bowen's scheme – CBSSports.com

Could Simmons be used as a linebacker/safety hybrid?

