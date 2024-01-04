Google Chrome starts blocking data tracking cookies

Written by Philippa Wynn

Technology reporter

4 January 2024, 14:48 GMT Updated 1 hour ago

Image source, Getty Images

Google has begun testing changes to the way companies can track users online.

A new feature in Chrome disables third-party cookies — small files stored on your device to collect analytical data, personalize online advertising, and monitor your browsing.

It will initially be available to 1% of global users, or about 30 million people.

Google describes the changes as a test, with plans for a full rollout of cookie removal later this year.

However, some advertisers say they will suffer as a result.

Google Chrome is the most popular internet browser in the world.

Competitors like Apple's Safari and Mozilla Firefox — which account for much less Internet traffic — already include options to block third-party cookies.

Google says randomly selected users will be asked if they want to “browse more privately.”

Anthony Chavez, Vice President of Google he said in a blog post: “We're taking a responsible approach to phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome.

“If a site doesn't work without third-party cookies and Chrome notices that you're having issues… we'll ask you for an option to temporarily re-enable third-party cookies for that website.”

Google says it is working to make the Internet more private.

But from the perspective of many websites, cookies are a vital part of selling the ads you rely on.

To some, this announcement may seem intrusive. Many people will have the experience of visiting a website, making a purchase and then having relevant ads appear on all the sites they visit.

Cookies can be used to record different types of data about users including:

What to do on the site

Where you are in the world

What device are you using

Where you then connect to the Internet

“Google's solution, the Chrome Privacy Sandbox, which only works on the Chrome browser, is likely to benefit no one other than Google,” said Phil Duffield, UK vice president at The Trade Desk, which runs a platform for businesses to buy online advertising. .

“Protecting consumer privacy online does not necessarily mean making it more difficult for publishers to generate revenue.”

“The advertising industry is on a collective mission to build something better,” he added.