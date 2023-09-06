September 7, 2023

Google Pixel 8 price could be much higher

Len Houle September 6, 2023 2 min read

Google’s Pixel 8 series of phones is scheduled to launch in just under a month, and if we believe the new leaks, it may arrive with a significant price hike.

DeLabs reports Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in Europe (France, specifically) will see a starting price of €799 for the base Pixel 8. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro will start at €1,099. Its UK counterpart also reported the same prices, HotUK Deals.

The prices, according to the leak, are as follows:

  • Google Pixel 8
    • 128 GB: 799 euros
    • 256 GB: 859 euros
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro
    • 128 GB: 1,099 euros
    • 256 GB: 1,159 euros
    • 512 GB: 1,299 euros

These prices are unheard of for flagship Android phones, but they are significantly higher compared to last year’s prices. In comparison, the Pixel 7 currently sells for €649 in France while the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at €899. This would represent a price hike of €150 for the Pixel 8 and €200 for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Notably, similar, however a lot The price hike was reported by technical forecasts last week.

If this pricing turns out to be correct – DeLabs It’s had a fairly good track record here recently – suggesting that Google is poised for its first big price hike for its flagship phones since the Tensor restart in 2021. DeLabs It is also suggested that, as with the Pixel 7a, the Google Store may have exclusive colors for this new generation of Pixel phones. Black, grey/green and pink will be the standard colors for the regular model, while black, “porcelain” and “sky” It’ll be the Pro colors We got another look at “Sky” in last night’s leak, where the black color was also referred to as “Licorice”.

Pixel 8 Pro Blue

Assuming similar increases in the US market, that would suggest the Pixel 8 likely starts at $649 and the Pixel 8 Pro likely at $1,000 or more. The Pixel 7a, in particular, saw a price increase in the US from $449 to $499. However, prices often differ in the United States compared to other regions. For example, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 has seen a price hike globally while maintaining the same $999 price tag in the US.

