Baldur’s Gate 3 is now the highest rated PS5 game of all time

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available for PS5, now equipped with Metacritic It has a rating of 96 on PC, and is currently one point better than Sony’s console. The PS5 version currently gets a score of 97 on the website, making it the highest rated game on the system to date. The caveat, of course, is that this is only based on nine reviews. However, given the widespread love for RPGs, we suspect the rating will drop much.

Here’s how Baldur’s Gate 3’s Metacritic average compares to other PS5 titles:

Baldur’s Gate 3 – 97 Elden Ring – 96 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition — 94 God of War Ragnarok – 94 Hades – 93 Connected Tetris Effect – 93 Resident Evil 4 – 93 Devil’s Souls – 92 Street Fighter 6-91 Persona 5 Royal – 91

in our area Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 reviewWe called it “one of the greatest RPGs of our time” and gave the experience a 10/10. “Epic in the truest sense of the word, Larian’s latest game is a game that can completely consume your life for days, weeks, months or even years, if you embrace its brilliance.”