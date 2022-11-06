November 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Northrop Grumman Antares NG-18 rocket on the launch pad at Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Nov. 6, 2022.

Ground-based fire alarm delays Northrop Grumman cargo launch to space station

Cheryl Riley November 6, 2022 2 min read

A Northrop Grumman rocket carrying more than 4 tons of supplies for the International Space Station will have to wait at least another day for launch after a fire alarm at the Mission Control Center thwarted its takeoff early Sunday (November 6).

The Antares rocket was about 10 minutes away from the planned 5:50 a.m. EDT (1050 GMT) liftoff from NASA. Wallops Flight Facility On Wallops Island, Virginia, when Northrop Grumman Flight canceled. A fire alarm at the company’s control center in nearby Dallas, Virginia, forced the evacuation of the building, preventing launch controllers from entering the launch.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

500 million years old fossils solve a centuries-old mystery in the evolution of life on Earth

November 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Astronomers find a black hole in the cosmic backyard

November 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Astronomers Have Discovered The Closest Black Hole On Earth – In The Cosmic Backyard

November 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Salma Hayek took everyone’s breath away in this bold, huggable gradient dress at LACMA Gala.

November 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Ground-based fire alarm delays Northrop Grumman cargo launch to space station

November 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NYC Marathon Live: Results and Updates

November 6, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces are shelling Donetsk with “the greatest brutality”

November 6, 2022 Frank Tomlinson