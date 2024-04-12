Here are 16 pages of what Epic wants after it wins its Google App Store lawsuit

Do you think a judge will make Google allow the Android version of the Epic Games Store to live inside its Google Play Store, allow the Epic Games Store to access every app within Google Play, and allow Android users to start downloading apps with one click? handle? Because Epic is asking for those and much more in the aftermath Epic against Google.

On December 11, Epic won a surprise victory over Google in federal court. The jury unanimously decided that Google had turned the Google Play App Store and Google Play Billing into an illegal monopoly. But what did Epic win? Judge James Donato has yet to decide that, and today, we finally learn exactly what Epic thinks you should get.

As you'll see in the proposed 16-page injunction and points below, Epic is asking for a lot — it wants not only to block Google from most of the types of unfair behavior it highlighted during the trial, but also to proactively and immediately put its third-party app stores and billing systems on hold. Get on par with Google Play and Google Play Billing in one fell swoop.

Even if you think this is fair, the judge is unlikely to go that far. Today's Epic document is just a starting point in negotiations — Google must submit its response by May 2, after which Judge Donato will hear from experts from both sides at a hearing on May 23. Google will also appeal after the district court case ends.

Well, here's the document, after my rough summary of what Epic is asking for.

What Epic wants from Google:

These are broad strokes. Here are the details.

See you on May 23, I guess!

