Here are the next two times Evansville will fall in the path of a total eclipse

Cheryl Riley April 13, 2024 3 min read

EVANSVILLE – If you missed Monday's total solar eclipse over Evansville, don't worry: It will happen again… 129 years later.

According to both NASA And Eclipse wiseThe city won't even fall in the path of the kidney October 17, 2153. That's when the eclipse will sweep from the southern tip of Alaska and pass through a large swath of Indiana, including Indianapolis, Bloomington, Princeton, and, yes, Evansville.

That's certainly a long wait, but it's a bit shorter than the recent gap between the totals. Before Monday, the previous total solar eclipse over the city occurred in 1869 – 155 years ago. Residents will receive the following A realistic chance of achieving totality in 2044When the path crosses the American South.

Here's some information about the two upcoming solar eclipses in Evansville itself, and what the world could look like when they arrive.

The development of a total solar eclipse over the Four Freedoms Monument during totality is shown in this composite image of seven images taken between 12:45 p.m. and 2:05 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024, and photographed in downtown Evansville, Indiana.

2153 Total solar eclipse

If you enter Evansville's longitude, latitude and elevation into Eclipse Wise — a website run by retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak — it claims the maximum totality of the eclipse will hit the city around 11:08 a.m. that day. For a few minutes, the moon will turn into a black dot in front of the sun, with a crest of dim light extending from its edges.

