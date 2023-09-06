September 7, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Here is our last view of a satellite falling to its death (photo)

Here is our last view of a satellite falling to its death (photo)

Cheryl Riley September 6, 2023 2 min read

The European Space Agency has revealed the final images of a groundbreaking spacecraft profiling the winds ahead of their fiery descent into the atmosphere.

On September 5th, the European Space Agency (ESA) released an animation created from the last eight images captured by its wind-measuring Aeolus spacecraft. Combined radar images show how Aeolus began to falter as it interacted with the object Earth’s atmosphere near orbital speed. “These images are our final farewell to the mission we all miss, but whose legacy lives on,” Aeolus mission manager Tommaso Parinello said in a statement. statement.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

The theory of a Neanderthal flower burial has been called into question by a new study

September 6, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Australia will launch the lunar module on NASA’s Artemis mission in 2026

September 6, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Back to New Jersey, where the universe began

September 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

ORIGINAL REVIEW: Ava DuVernay’s gritty and brilliant drama exposes a gruesome frame of global intolerance

September 6, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Here is our last view of a satellite falling to its death (photo)

September 6, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Raiders’ Chandler Jones will not practice Wednesday after tearing up the team in social media posts

September 6, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Google Pixel 8 price could be much higher

September 6, 2023 Len Houle