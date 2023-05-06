How to watch the coronation of King Charles in the United States

Are you wondering how to get to the coronation of King Charles in the United States? Here’s where to stream — and how early you have to get up to watch it. (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP, File)

His Majesty King Charles III is being crowned tomorrow – Saturday 6 May – and you’ve all been (sort of) invited. In June 1953, the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II made history as the first televised coronation of a monarch. More than 20 million Britons tuned in to the black and white broadcast at the time, which was later shown around the world. Seventy years later, he is destined to be the son of Queen Elizabeth officially The King of England was crowned in a ceremony that will undoubtedly be watched by millions of people around the world. Are you looking forward to joining in the festivities of royals from across the pond? Even if you’re in the United States, there is no shortage of ways to watch or broadcast the Coronation of King Charles.

How to watch the coronation of King Charles III:

date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

start time: 6 a.m. ET

location: Westminster Abbey, London, UK

UK TV: BBC, ITV, Sky News

US TV: ABC, BBC America, CBS, CNN, FOX News and NBC

When is the coronation of King Charles?

The coronation of King Charles III begins with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey at 5:20 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The ceremony is officially scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. and end at 8 a.m. After the ceremony is over, the newly crowned King Charles and his wife will leave Queen Camilla in the Gold State coach returning to the palace. Balcony.

What time is the coronation broadcast?

The coronation ceremony officially begins at 11 am in the UK and 6 am EST in the US. However, many US broadcasters will broadcast coverage of the coronation as early as 5 am ET, and the BBC will begin coverage at 2:30 am ET.

Will King Charles Coronation be televised?

The coronation of King Charles III marks the second time that the coronation ceremony of a member of the British royal family has been televised. In the United States, coverage of the coronation will be broadcast on several major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and NBC. In the UK, the BBC covered the coverage.

How to watch the Coronation of King Charles III without cable

Don’t have easy access to ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News or NBC? Don’t worry. Here’s how to watch the coronation with a VPN, streaming platform, or live TV package.

Do you want to watch the coronation with ease with the British? With BBC, Sky News, ITV and more covering Coronation Day free in the UK, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can give you easier access to the royal celebration. ExpressVPN offers "borderless internet" – AKA, you can watch BBC or ITV coverage through it, even every way across the pond.

Watch CNN, BBC America, Fox News and ABC with Sling. Starting at just $20 for the first month, Sling TV offers packages that include CNN, BBC America, Fox News, and access to local ABC in select markets. With Sling, you'll definitely have plenty of options to choose from when it's time to watch the coronation. The Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you're worried about waking up early so you don't miss any of the royal ceremonies, you can always record the coronation.

Check out local channels on Sling

Subscribers to any Paramount+ tier get access to live CBS news, and Paramount+ Premium subscribers also get access to their own local CBS channel (and ad-free content). Meaning, no matter what level you subscribe to, you should be able to tune in to CBS Coronation coverage from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET on May 6. Free trial week – so new subscribers can sign up to watch the coronation ceremony absolutely free.

If you want to watch NBC's special coverage of the coronation live from Buckingham Palace starting at 5 a.m. ET, you'll need access to your local NBC channel with Peacock's Premium Plus tier.

How to watch the Coronation of King Charles III for free

Several media outlets (including this channel) will broadcast coverage of the coronation ceremony. Check back for more information on the Yahoo News coronation live stream.

How to watch King Charles Coronation

American pop icon Katy Perry will perform at the coronation of King Charles III.

On Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. ET, A.J Special coronation ceremony It is scheduled to take place at Windsor Castle.

Hosted by Hugh Bonneville and featuring performances by Katy Perry, British pop group Take That, international superstar Lionel Richie and opera singer Andrea Bocelli, the Coronation Gala may be the most exciting part of the entire royal weekend for some.

The coronation ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. For those in the US, it’s not currently clear if The Coronation Party will air on any major broadcast networks or streaming platforms, but you can easily tune in to free coverage for the UK with a VPN.

If you’ve never used a VPN before and want to learn more, check out this guide Best VPNs for 2023.

Will Prince William and Kate Middleton be at King Charles’ coronation?

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at a Thanksgiving service in honor of the Queen’s reign held on June 3, 2022 at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, England, United Kingdom. (photo: AP)

Will and Kate are due to be present with their children, Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis in tow.

The role of Prince Williams in the coronationAccording to a copy of the Coronation Service Mass he obtained entertainment tonight, He will pledge his allegiance and allegiance to King Charles III during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Duchess of Cambridge Newspaper headlines For her potential choices in fashion comes the coronation day Sunday times She stated that she chose a “daring and innovative gesture” by wearing a “floral headpiece” instead of a tiara for the ceremony.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the coronation ceremony?

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, arrive at the observatory at One World Trade in New York, Thursday, September 23, 2021 (Photo: Seth Wenig/AP)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will take a quick trip to the UK Attending his father’s coronation before returning to the United States to celebrate his son’s birthday.

His wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will remain at home with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Meghan missed the party in part to throw one of her own for her son’s birthday, which falls on May 6, the day of the coronation.

It has been reported that the former suit The star plans a “low-key” get-together to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday.

