A spoiled encounter. Singers, including Barry Manillo, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith or Paul Simon, were forced to interrupt their major concert in New York to celebrate the artists’ reunion with the New York public. In the middle of the concert, as the storm clouds approached the audience was told to exit quickly, but quietly, nearby.

“For safety, I find it understandable. Besides, I hear thunder,” he said. Maria Fuentes, the audience reacted.

About 60,000 spectators were expected at the concert. Event “Truly people have come back to New York to tell the world”, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday. Since the outbreak, New York has plagued more than 33,000 Govt-19 victims.