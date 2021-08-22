Hurricane Henry: Great New York concert lowered, state of emergency declared … US East Coast alert

Hurricane Hurricane Covit-19 The concert in Central Park to mark the reunion of artists in New York, a city heavily affected by the epidemic, was halted on Saturday by Hurricane Henry.
A spoiled encounter. Singers, including Barry Manillo, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith or Paul Simon, were forced to interrupt their major concert in New York to celebrate the artists’ reunion with the New York public. In the middle of the concert, as the storm clouds approached the audience was told to exit quickly, but quietly, nearby.
“For safety, I find it understandable. Besides, I hear thunder,” he said. Maria Fuentes, the audience reacted.
About 60,000 spectators were expected at the concert. Event “Truly people have come back to New York to tell the world”, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday. Since the outbreak, New York has plagued more than 33,000 Govt-19 victims.
A state of emergency was declared in New York
But Hurricane Henry, now Type 1 hurricane, is heading straight for the Northeastern United States. The U.S. Hurricane Monitoring Center (NHC) said Henry should reach the U.S. coast on Long Island near New York on Sunday or slightly north of New England, with winds currently blowing at 120 mph. The hurricane is moving north at 30 km / h.
Faced with the threat, many governors called on the people to be vigilant. “Hurricane Henry hit Long Island directly after the 1980s. For New Yorkers: Take this seriously. Get ready today for the arrival of the storm forecast for Sunday. Look at your local forecast and be safe “New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who expects the conditions to last “26 hours”, appealed in a tweet Saturday.
“I declared a state of emergency in the wake of Hurricane Henry”, He noted that 500 soldiers of the National Guard had been mobilized to come in support of the storm-fighting efforts and announced the selected ones. “Prepare for heavy rain, strong winds and lightning”, Andrew Cuomo threw stones at residents in already-affected areas of New York State, when roads were flooded.
In Boston City, Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker asked “Everyone should avoid unnecessary travel”Especially in coastal areas.
In the state, all beaches and parks will be closed on Saturday and Monday, with the hurricane causing power outages affecting 100,000 to 300,000 residents, the governor’s services said.
