Hurricane Lee Tracker: Latest forecasts and spaghetti models as the storm is expected to intensify rapidly

Tropical Storm Lee is expected to become an “extremely dangerous” hurricane by the weekend
Hurricane Lee rapidly intensified, with winds of 105 mph (165 km/h) on Thursday as it headed towards the Caribbean islands with “life-threatening” conditions expected to develop in the coming days.
The hurricane is expected to continue to rapidly grow in intensity throughout the day and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Swelling from Hurricane Lee is likely to extend to parts of the Lesser Antilles on Friday, and then to the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and Bermuda over the weekend. The surf is expected to cause life-threatening waves and rip currents.
The Leeward Islands is the name of a group of islands located where the Caribbean Sea meets the Atlantic Ocean and includes Puerto Rico, the US and British Virgin Islands, and Antigua and Barbuda.
Hurricane winds extend about 25 miles (35 km) from the center, and tropical storm winds extend up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center.
Lee is the twelfth storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.
Hurricane Lee is expected to reach Category 4 status by this evening
After a day of rapid intensification, Typhoon Lee is expected to reach Category 4 status by this evening.
Warm Atlantic waters, thanks to an El Niño weather pattern, are feeding Hurricane Lee, which is forecast to become a Category 5 hurricane later this week.
The National Hurricane Center reported Hurricane Lee’s sustained winds reaching 120 mph (193 kph) as of 3 p.m.
Greg GraziosiSeptember 7, 2023 at 20:39
Flamingos were moved from Florida to Ohio in Hurricane Adalia
These long-legged waders have been seen as far away as Ohio, Kentucky, Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Texas in recent days. according to Audubon Florida, a nonprofit organization that tracks their movements.
Flamingos also appear in parts of Florida that are rarely seen, such as north-central Alachua County and Collier County on the southern Gulf Coast.
Greg GraziosiSeptember 7, 2023 at 20:09
The National Hurricane Center warns of a 25 percent chance of tropical storm-force winds for Puerto Rico and surrounding islands
The National Hurricane Center warned that there is still a 25 percent chance that Puerto Rico and other nearby islands — including the Lesser Antilles and Hispaniola — will experience strong tropical winds from Hurricane Lee.
“The environment around the hurricane appears ideal for rapid intensification,” the National Hurricane Center said. “The models are in fairly good agreement that the big buildup should start later today and continue into the weekend, when Lee will likely reach peak intensity. There will likely be fluctuations in strength from three to five days due to the substitutions. Potential eyewall, but still dangerous hurricane Lee is forecast over the southwest Atlantic early next week.
Greg GraziosiSeptember 7, 2023 at 19:49
Hurricane Lee: Will it head north?
Forecasters aren’t sure if or when Hurricane Lee will turn north as it continues moving across the Atlantic, but they are watching closely.
Some computer models of Hurricane Lee’s projected path show a turn to the north, but it is unclear when that might happen and, if so, how close the hurricane will come to the east coast of the United States.
Any potential impacts on the US East Coast will become clearer in the coming days as Hurricane Lee continues its journey.
Greg GraziosiSeptember 7, 2023 at 19:26
Hurricane Lee: Latest Update
Hurricane Lee was about 870 miles (1,405 km) east of the northern Leeward Islands with winds of 105 mph (165 kph), according to the 11 a.m. (E) update from the National Weather Service.
Hurricane strength is expected to intensify rapidly during the day and evening.
Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km).
Waves from Hurricane Lee are expected to reach parts of the Lesser Antilles on Friday, and reach the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and Bermuda this weekend. These swells have the potential to cause life-threatening waves and rip through existing conditions.
Louise BoyleSeptember 7, 2023 at 18:47
Watch: Hurricane Lee is getting stronger fast
Hurricane Lee is rapidly intensifying as it heads toward the Caribbean
Louise BoyleSeptember 7, 2023 at 18:33
‘super normal’
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Be warned in August This year’s season will produce a higher than usual number of storms. Between 14 and 21 named storms are expected. The agency said that between six and 11 of these areas may turn into hurricanes, and two to five of them are likely to turn into major hurricanes.
Meanwhile, AccuWeather updated its forecast, forecasting three to five Category 3 hurricanes or stronger this season, compared to one to three in its previous analysis.
Louise BoyleSeptember 7, 2023 at 18:04
Puerto Rico meteorologists issue a warning
The National Weather Service office in San Juan issued a warning about an approaching Hurricane Lee on Thursday.
Hurricane is currently experiencing winds of 80 miles per hour, but it is expected to increase. The hurricane is likely to reach category four or five status.
Forecasts show the hurricane tracking north of Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service said, but the island still expects dangerous sea conditions, showers from the outer reaches, and gusty winds near strong showers.
Louise BoyleSeptember 7, 2023 at 17:13
Watch: Hurricane Lee will continue to intensify in the coming days
Hurricane Lee will continue to intensify in the coming days
Louise BoyleSeptember 7, 2023 at 16:50
Copy the current warnings
Hurricane Lee waves are expected to reach the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and Bermuda this weekend.
The fast-intensity hurricane is expected to produce swells that will likely cause life-threatening waves and rip off existing conditions.
Louise BoyleSeptember 7, 2023 at 16:30
“Beer buff. Devoted pop culture scholar. Coffee ninja. Evil zombie fan. Organizer.”
More Stories
Biden bets on emerging markets while Xi ignores the G20
3 people have been rescued from the Coral Sea after multiple shark attacks damaged their inflatable raft
At Africa’s first climate summit, a clear call to the world: Invest in us