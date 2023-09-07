Hurricane Lee Tracker: Latest forecasts and spaghetti models as the storm is expected to intensify rapidly

Tropical Storm Lee is expected to become an “extremely dangerous” hurricane by the weekend

Hurricane Lee rapidly intensified, with winds of 105 mph (165 km/h) on Thursday as it headed towards the Caribbean islands with “life-threatening” conditions expected to develop in the coming days.

The hurricane is expected to continue to rapidly grow in intensity throughout the day and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Swelling from Hurricane Lee is likely to extend to parts of the Lesser Antilles on Friday, and then to the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and Bermuda over the weekend. The surf is expected to cause life-threatening waves and rip currents.

The Leeward Islands is the name of a group of islands located where the Caribbean Sea meets the Atlantic Ocean and includes Puerto Rico, the US and British Virgin Islands, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Hurricane winds extend about 25 miles (35 km) from the center, and tropical storm winds extend up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center.

Lee is the twelfth storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.