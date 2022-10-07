Impossible Foods has laid off 6% of its staff in the second layoff this year

Bay Area-based Impossible Foods announced another round of layoffs this week.
Peter McGuinness, a leading vegan meat company, wrote that it will eliminate 6% of its employees, roughly 50, as it seeks to eliminate redundancies and jobs “that are no longer aligned with our core business priorities.” For employees in a note, according to food navigator.
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
Dow Jones drops 500 points in jobs report; AMD stock dives on revenue warning
Asia Pacific Markets Decline Ahead of US Jobs Report
Stocks closed lower as investors await September jobs report, Dow Jones down nearly 350 points