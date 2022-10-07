Impossible Foods has laid off 6% of its staff in the second layoff this year

Bay Area-based Impossible Foods announced another round of layoffs this week.

Peter McGuinness, a leading vegan meat company, wrote that it will eliminate 6% of its employees, roughly 50, as it seeks to eliminate redundancies and jobs “that are no longer aligned with our core business priorities.” For employees in a note, according to food navigator.

Headquartered in Redwood City, this is the food Technique The company’s second round of layoffs this year after 15 people walked out in January.

Impossible Foods did not respond to SFGATE’s request for comment until publication.

Pat Brown founded Impossible Foods in 2011, but the former CEO resigned in April and announced plans to head up a new research arm of the company just last month. financial experts The company speculated that it might be put up for public subscription This year, however, any potential plans appear to have been halted due to the economic downturn. McGuinness told Food Navigator that the product was “consistently rated best in class, but awareness remained low.”







In late 2021, Impossible Foods opened a ghost kitchen in Oakland called “The Impossible Shop,” which offers a variety of ready-to-delivery artificial meat products. There is now another fulfillment center in SoMa, though experience SFGATE’s Madeline Wells disliked.

Impossible Foods has 870 employees, according to LinkedIn, 538 of whom are in the Bay Area.