In Australia, Sydney is preparing for its restructuring

A pedestrian walks through an empty street in Sydney on September 24, 2021. Lauren Elliott / Selectors

Residents vaccinated in Sydney will finally be released after being locked up for more than three months in mid-October, officials said on Monday, September 27. The number of cases in the city is declining. Obligations to stay at home should be eliminated when full vaccination rates exceed 70% in Sydney and New South Wales, a goal Prime Minister Gladys Periglian expects to achieve by October 11th.

For the first time in more than three months, liquor stores, restaurants and shops will be able to reopen to vaccinated customers and friends and families living in Australia’s largest city will be able to reunite. “There is only this week and next week”, Promoted Mrs. Periglion. “We’re almost there, almost there, not to be missed at the last minute.”

Read more In Australia, more than 200 people were arrested in Melbourne during a protest against the regime

The “Plan for Independence” Deputy Prime Minister John Parrillo said the limit would be reached by the end of October, allowing travel through New South Wales when 80% of people over the age of 16 are vaccinated. Restrictions on the number of guests at funerals and weddings can be lifted at once and sporting events can resume.

Long imprisonment for those who are not vaccinated

Adults who have not been vaccinated should wait at least 1 yearThere is To enjoy the same freedoms in December, 90% of people need to be vaccinated. The number of daily cases in New South Wales dropped to 800 on Monday, from about 1,500 in September, and 85% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Ms. Perezglian expects the number of cases to rise again once prison is over, but is confident in her ability to manage these patients. “We know the number of cases will rise once we reopen after 70% of people have received two doses.”, She warned. “But what’s protecting us is that many people will get the first dose of the vaccine, and they will be in the hospital with extra security so they do not end up in the hospital, or worse.”.

Australia has faced a winter wave of Govt-19 due to the highly contagious delta variation, which has forced the country’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, to impose locks for months. But the vaccination campaign, which began slowly, is allowing leaders to establish a reopening plan, including the resumption of international flights by the end of this year.

Read more Worldwide Govt-19: New Zealand extends lockout in Auckland