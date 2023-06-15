In the Sam Bankman-Fried case, the United States is drawing new charges

Federal prosecutors investigating the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX said late Wednesday that they will, at least for the time being, withdraw several charges against the company’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fred.

In a court filing, prosecutors said they would proceed to trial in October without pursuing five of the 13 charges against Mr. Bankman Fried — a set of charges the government added to the crypto magnate’s indictment in the months after his extradition. From the Bahamas in December. Among those charges were bank fraud, as well as the allegation that Mr. Fred Bankman bribed a foreign government.

Mr. Bankman-Fried argued that prosecutors should not be allowed to charge him with additional offenses after his extradition. But the withdrawal came with a major caveat: Prosecutors asked the judge overseeing the case, Louis A. Kaplan of Federal District Court in Manhattan, to schedule a second trial for early 2024 on those five counts.

Prosecutors said the delay was a procedural necessity. This week, Mr. Bankman-Fried won a ruling in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, giving him the ability to argue in court there that the Bahamas government should not agree to the additional charges. This legal dispute could take months to unravel.