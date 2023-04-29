April 29, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Indian police are investigating an allegation of sexual assault against an official

Frank Tomlinson April 29, 2023 2 min read

Indian police will investigate allegations of sexual harassment against the head of the wrestling federation by some young female athletes who have been holding a week-long sit-in near Parliament House in New Delhi.

April 28, 2023, 6:56 a.m. ET

2 minutes to read

NEW DELHI — Indian police will investigate allegations of sexual harassment against the head of the wrestling federation by some young female athletes staging a week-long sit-in near Parliament House in New Delhi, according to the country’s highest court. Friday.

Attorney General Tushar Mehta gave confirmation as the Supreme Court heard a petition by female wrestlers claiming the Sports Ministry had failed to take any action on their allegations in January against Indian Wrestling Federation president Brijbhushan Charan Singh.

Singh is a powerful lawmaker representing the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. He denies these allegations.

Wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik protest the WFI president, accusing him of sexual harassment and the wrestling federation of mismanagement and mismanagement of funds.

They also demand Singh’s arrest.

Fogat claimed in January that several trainers had tapped female wrestlers at the behest of the head of the International Hunting Federation.

Wrestlers called off a sit-in near parliament in January after the government confirmed an investigation into their allegations would be completed within four weeks. They resumed their protest last week because they said the Sports Ministry had not taken any action on a report submitted by an investigative committee that investigated the allegations. The ministry has not yet published the report.

See also  The study found that Japanese children walk differently than children in other countries

In January, India’s Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the investigation would be completed within four weeks. He also asked the federation president to step down and help conduct the investigation, and appointed a committee to carry out the day-to-day business of the Indian Wrestling Federation.

___

More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Father of Hundreds Banned from Donating Sperm by Dutch Court

April 29, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Kirsten Neuschäfer becomes the first woman to win the historic Golden Globe

April 28, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

China’s top leaders say the economy does not have enough ‘internal’ motivation

April 28, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Michelle Obama Joins Bruce Springsteen Onstage at the Barcelona Concert Will She Continue With Her Tour?

April 29, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

NASA reveals the secret behind ultraluminous X-ray sources

April 29, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

J. Brown 49ers’ consensus NFL draft pick; Jake Moody met with skepticism

April 29, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

The alleged redesigns of the Wallet and Health app in iOS 17 appear in mockups

April 29, 2023 Len Houle