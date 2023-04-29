Indian police are investigating an allegation of sexual assault against an official

Indian police will investigate allegations of sexual harassment against the head of the wrestling federation by some young female athletes who have been holding a week-long sit-in near Parliament House in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI — Indian police will investigate allegations of sexual harassment against the head of the wrestling federation by some young female athletes staging a week-long sit-in near Parliament House in New Delhi, according to the country’s highest court. Friday.

Attorney General Tushar Mehta gave confirmation as the Supreme Court heard a petition by female wrestlers claiming the Sports Ministry had failed to take any action on their allegations in January against Indian Wrestling Federation president Brijbhushan Charan Singh.

Singh is a powerful lawmaker representing the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. He denies these allegations.

Wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik protest the WFI president, accusing him of sexual harassment and the wrestling federation of mismanagement and mismanagement of funds.

They also demand Singh’s arrest.

Fogat claimed in January that several trainers had tapped female wrestlers at the behest of the head of the International Hunting Federation.

Wrestlers called off a sit-in near parliament in January after the government confirmed an investigation into their allegations would be completed within four weeks. They resumed their protest last week because they said the Sports Ministry had not taken any action on a report submitted by an investigative committee that investigated the allegations. The ministry has not yet published the report.

In January, India’s Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the investigation would be completed within four weeks. He also asked the federation president to step down and help conduct the investigation, and appointed a committee to carry out the day-to-day business of the Indian Wrestling Federation.

