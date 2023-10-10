October 10, 2023

Israel and Hamas are at war after Palestinian militants launched deadly attacks from Gaza

October 10, 2023

More than 1,500 people have been killed since the establishment of the armed Hamas movement Launch a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza early Saturday, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare “we are at war.”

An Israeli embassy spokesman said on Monday that the death toll had risen to at least 900 Israelis, most of them civilians. Another 2,500 were reported infected, IDF spokesman Lt. Col. (res.) Jonathan Conricus told CBS News on Monday. More than 250 of the dead were Israelis She was attacked at the Supernova music festival Near the border with Gaza when gunmen opened fire on the crowd.

Israeli officials also say Hamas fighters captured more than 100 people HostagesThey include women, children and the elderly, who appear to have been taken to Gaza as captives.

The White House confirmed on Monday that at least 11 American citizens were among the dead, while an unknown number of Americans remained missing.

Meanwhile, at least 687 Palestinians were killed in Israeli retaliatory airstrikes, including 140 children, and more than 3,700 people were injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Coordinated and multi-front Attack on Israel from the Gaza StripIt has been nearly 50 years to the day that the 1973 Yom Kippur War, a Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory, marked a dramatic escalation in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

