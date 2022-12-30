It should take NASA’s Voyager 1 probe another 300 years to reach the farthest reaches of our solar system. Until then, he sails through the interstellar void.

Artist’s concept showing NASA’s Voyager spacecraft against a background of stars.NASA/JPL-Caltech

Voyagers 1 and 2 explore the mysterious region between the stars called interstellar space.

NASA launched Dual Tentacles in 1977 On a five-year mission to roam the solar system.

According to the space agency, it should take Voyager 1 40,000 years to reach another star.

some 14.8 billion miles from Earth Voyager 1 probe Sails through the darkening interstellar medium Undiscovered interstellar space. It is the most distant man-made object from our planet.

Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 were launched in 1977 within 16 days of each other with a design life of five years to study Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and their moons up close.

right Now 45 years into their missioneach of them making history by daringly venturing beyond the limits of the sun’s influence, known as the heliosphere.

Both intrepid spacecraft continue to send back data from beyond the solar system – and their cosmic journeys are far from over.

A diagram showing both of NASA’s Voyager probes in interstellar space as of November 2018.NASA/JPL-Caltech

In 300 years, Voyager 1 will be able to see the Oort Cloud, and in 296,000 years, Voyager 2 will be able to pass by Sirius

as part of Continuous power management effort Escalating in recent years, engineers have been turning off non-technical systems aboard Voyager’s probes, such as the heaters of their science instruments, in hopes of keeping them going until 2030.

After that, the probes will likely lose their ability to communicate with Earth.

However, even after NASA shuts down its instruments and calls the Voyager mission over, the two probes will continue to drift through interstellar space.

NASA said About 300 years from now, Voyager 1 should enter the Oort Cloud, a hypothetical globular domain filled with billions of frozen comets. It must take another 30,000 years to reach its end.

Illustration of the Kuiper Belt and Oort Cloud in relation to our solar system.NASA

A spacecraft takes different paths as it heads into deep space. Voyager 2 is about 12.3 billion miles from Earth today.

It should take the Voyager 1 probe about 40,000 years to reach AC+79 3888, a star in the Camelopardalis constellation, according to NASA.

The agency added that within 296,000 years, Voyager 2 should drift by Sirius, the brightest star in the sky.

“Voyagers is set to roam the Milky Way – perhaps forever -,” NASA said.

Hubble Space Telescope image of Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky.NASA, ESA, H Bond (STScI), M Barstow (University of Leicester)

“It’s really cool that both vehicles are still running.”

NASA designed the twin spacecraft to study the outer solar system. Having completed their primary mission, Voyagers kept moving forward, taking a grand tour of our solar system and capturing breathtaking cosmic views.

On February 14, 1990, the Voyager 1 spacecraft took over “Pale blue dotAn image from nearly 4 billion miles away. It’s an iconic image of Earth within a scattered beam of sunlight, and it’s the farthest view of Earth taken by any spacecraft.

The iconic “Pale Blue Dot” image taken by Voyager 1 on February 14, 1990.NASA/JPL-Caltech

to another a contractVoyager 1 explores interstellar space filled with gas, dust and charged energy particles. Voyager 2 reached interstellar space in 2018six years after her twins.

Their observations of the interstellar gas through which they navigate have revolutionized astronomers’ understanding of this unexplored space beyond our cosmic backyard.

Susan Dodd, project manager for the Voyager mission at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said previously. he said from the insideAdding, “They are still talking to us.”

Read the original article at Business interested