April 9, 2023

James Webb Telescope images of Uranus show giant rings on giant ices

Cheryl Riley April 9, 2023

The James Webb Space Telescope recently captured an image of Uranus, detailing the ice giant’s ring system, its bright moons, and its gentle atmosphere.

The observation made on February 6, On the heels of a similar image is the powerful telescope taken by the other icy giant in the solar system, Neptune.

According to a NASA press releaseThe new image of Uranus features “dramatic rings as well as bright features in the planet’s atmosphere.”

“Webb’s data demonstrate the observatory’s unprecedented sensitivity to the faintest dusty rings, which were only imaged by two other facilities: the Voyager 2 spacecraft when it flew over the planet in 1986, and the Keck Observatory with Advanced Adaptive Optics,” NASA wrote in a statement Thursday.

NASA’s Webb Telescope ‘Uranus has never looked better’ tweets from his social media account on Thursday.

James Webb range photos:New images from the James Webb Space Telescope look deep into the universe

What is the James Webb Telescope?:What you should know about NASA’s Space Camera and its dazzling images.

Harsh seasons due to years of sun and then darkness

The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope captures images of thousands of galaxies – some of which formed billions of years after the Big Bang and some of the faintest objects ever observed.

