December 28, 2023

Japanese SLIM lander sends pictures of the moon home before landing on January 19 (photos)

Cheryl Riley December 28, 2023 2 min read

After reaching lunar orbit on Christmas Day, Japan's Lunar Exploration Intelligent Lander (SLIM) has sent back its first images of the lunar surface.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has revealed monochrome but highly detailed images of the moon's cratered surface. X feedformerly Twitter.

