January 27, 2024

Jay Leno seeks guardianship over his wife, Mavis, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease

Len Houle January 27, 2024 1 min read

Exclusive

Jay Leno

Custody files for the wife…

After being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

1/26/2024 at 6:28 PM PST

Jay Leno He takes steps to manage his wife's affairs… in the form of guardianship.

The comedian filed legal documents on Friday to become his wife's conservator Mavis LenoProperty…according to court records.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ… Jay's wife suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Our source says the diagnosis is the basis for the conservatorship… which means Jay's wife may not have enough money to take care of herself.

We saw Jay in public with Mavis last November, when they were photographed together at a comedy event in Los Angeles.

It's not clear when Jay's wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease — a progressive disease that begins with memory loss and is the most common type of dementia.

Jay and Mavis have been together for decades… and married in 1980 after meeting in the 1970s at the famous Comedy Store in West Hollywood.

The couple does not have any children, a decision for which Mavis takes full credit. Mavis is 77 years old, four years older than Jay.



