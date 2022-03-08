Kelly Clarkson performs emotionally at the 2022 ACM Awards – SheKnows

I jeered practically all night long. But finally, towards the end of 2022 ACM AwardsAnd the Kelly Clarkson They took to the stage for a stunning and emotional performance in honor of the evening’s host and country music legend, Dolly Parton. Clarkson expressed confidence in her “I’ll Always Love You” cast, and we swear there wasn’t a single dry eye in the audience.

Clarkson took the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in a gorgeous black long-sleeved floor-length gown that looked totally chic and classic. accompanied by a piano, the original American Idol winner She was totally prepared as she sang the first house of the song. Then it came The big moment where Clarkson surrounded the chorusAnd, indeed, we got goosebumps.

Barton wrote and recorded the song herself in 1973 The beautiful poem meant sad farewell to her longtime business partner Porter Wagner. In the early ’90s, the famous Whitney Houston recorded her iteration of the song for the 1992 film Bodyguard, in which she shined. To this day, it remains one of the most beloved folk songs, and Clarkson’s performance completely touched Barton’s heart.

After Clarkson’s performance, Parton took the stage and gave the “Miss Independent” singer a big hug. Parton even commented on how she was fighting back tears while listening to Clarkson backstage, and also shared how proud Houston was to hear Clarkson’s rendition. It was frankly a touching and poignant way to end the night and pay tribute to one of the absolute living legends of country music.

