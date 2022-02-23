Kim Kardashian’s Car Fleet Costs Over $100,000 in Custom Works

Kim kardashian She recently showed off her fleet of cars, which isn’t just impressive because they’re expensive luxury rides – it turns out she’s also dropped 6 numbers just to allocate them.

Now that’s some serious rich people, but sources say TMZ… The three whips Kim showed off during her Vogue video interview – Lambo, Rolls Royce and Maybach – entered the store because she wanted them to match the color of her home!!!

Yes, I dropped $100,000 North to paint it all “Grey Ghost”…to decorate her mansion.

Our sources tell us the custom paint job was done by Platinum Motorsports in Los Angeles, and we’re told it’s a very special Rolls-Royce gray. Sorry, you are not likely to find this at your local body store.

Each lash took about a month to get done, because it’s not just a simple spray paint. We were told that the guys at Platinum had to take apart every piece of the car in order to apply the color.

If you’re curious about which of the KK cars took longer to work on…we’re told it’s a Lamborghini Urus, because it has a complex body kit towards the front. And yes, our sources say that Kim was very involved in the process along the way…she knew exactly what she wanted.

One last thing… Platinum's been dealing with Kim for a while now, and he told us they're having clients who call and ask about "Kim K."