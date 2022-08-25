Stallone Superhero movie on Amazon Prime

Stallone hit a lot of kids in Samaritan. picture : MGM / Prime Video

The biggest problem with SamaritanAnd the A brand new superhero movie starring The Only one Sylvester StalloneIt is a lack of identity. This is oddly appropriate because the movie itself is about a young boy trying to figure out the identity of a man who lives in his neighborhood. Is he the long-lost Samaritan superhero? Will the movie Samaritan Ever discovered what he wanted to be? The answers to these questions are “What do you think?” and “not really”. but while Samratin It never quite fuses into a full-blown movie, there’s just enough to amuse fans of the genre and Stallone.

Directed by Julius Avery (Overlord) Written by Bragi F. Schut (based on his comic of the same name ), Samaritan It is a mixture of several Familiar movies and ideas. It’s a movie that you definitely feel like you’ve seen before, even if you haven’t. Case in point, three films Samratin DNA derives from, and I personally thought while watching it, it was Terminator 2And the UnbreakableAnd the The Dark Knight–Which sounds more promising and exciting than I mean, so let’s explain.

It all starts with Sam. played before orgasm Javon Walton, Sam is the young boy of a single mother (Dasha Polanco) who deals with bullies, economic hardship, peer pressure, and belief that no one else has. Long believed to be dead, Sam thinks that not only is a superhero named Samaritan alive, he’s a neighborhood trash man named Joe Smith (Stallone). There is some back and forth between the two but after Sam sees that Joe is actually the indestructible, bulletproof superhero he thinks he is (that is Unbreakable part), the two develop a turbulent father-son relationship. This is it Terminator 2 part.

Walton and Stallone rock some hoods. picture : MGM / Prime Video

The Dark Knight The part comes from where the movie is: a decaying urban landscape called Granite City on the brink of chaos, something a vicious criminal named Cyrus (Game of thronesPilou Asbæk) hopes to exploit. Cyrus uses the iconography of the deceased Samaritan’s brother and rival, the evil enemy, to unite the city in destruction and pillage…for reasons not well defined. This is where the wheels start to kick in. When Samaritan He starts acting like he cares about people struggling with rising rents, low wages, and other social problems, it seems like it’s going to be about something fundamental. And perhaps because Christopher Nolan’s Batman films are about villains who use fear and intimidation to anger Gotham City and bring down the establishment, we suppose that’s Cyrus’ motive as well. But he might also like to be a superhero himself. The film never makes clear his intentions or motives.

Where Samaritan does succeed is in that father-son, mentor-mentee relationship between Joe and Sam. Sam is a tough, trustworthy kid struggling to find out who he really is, and through his desire to uncover Joe’s identity, he may do just that. Plus, Joe’s reluctance and Sam’s insistence make for great banter and when Joe’s identity is revealed, Sam’s excitement is infectious. Most of the credit there goes to Walton, who is wildly likable and charismatic in the lead. Stallone too is right in his wheelhouse as Joe, giving off a great blend of aw-shucks Rocky Balboa vibes mixed with intense, killer John Rambo vibes.

There’s also a very interesting, but unfortunately underbaked, mythology sprinkled into the film that discusses the origins of Samaritan and Nemesis, their epic battles, and what may have come of them. It begins with a comic book-inspired opening (which is cool but feels like it’s from a different film) and culminates in a satisfying third-act reveal that’s meant to tie up some of the film’s many loose ends. In that aim, it’s sort of successful, but the answers are held off for so long that you can’t help but think balancing them more throughout the film would have enriched the story and character building.

Cyrus, Joe, and a crucial hammer. Image : MGM/Prime Video

And yet, all of these elements, disjointed as they may be, are familiar and intriguing enough to keep you interested in what’s going to happen and what the film will reveal. Some of that is through big action set pieces which are tailor-made for Stallone’s impressive but aging physique. Lots of throwing and smashing big objects, less fluid movement. The downside to that is The dynamic trend that Avery showed with his latest filmAnd the OverlordEverything is felt except absent. You will never feel the touch or vision of a director with a clear intent for the film. Perhaps because the movie itself had no clear intention of what it wanted to say. In the end, it says a lot of things but none of its messages or themes are installed.

All said, while Samaritan Ending up disappointed and a bit disappointed, it’s not quite a wash. The narrative built from bits and pieces from other hit stories does a commendable job of building its own superhero universe. But the fact that Samaritan She doesn’t have decades of history to glean from that ends up being fairly straightforward in how everything about her turned out. In the end, while I think we’ll never see another person Samratin Film, is a character and a world that, in theory, made me want more. This is a slight success.

Samaritan It was originally scheduled to be a theatrical release but debuted exclusively on Prime Video on August 26.

