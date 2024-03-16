March 16, 2024

KTR gets backlash for using Chandrababu Naidu!

Frank Tomlinson March 16, 2024 2 min read

The arrest of KCR and BRS MLC Kavitha's daughter by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has created a storm in Telangana politics. Kavitha has been arrested by judicial police in Delhi for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, which will be a legal battle for the party to fight before the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

However, immediately after Kavitha's arrest and the tense atmosphere, KTR's intention to use Chandrababu Naidu to target Narendra Modi did not please the TDP supporters.

KTR quoted a tweet from Chandrababu several years ago, questioning the misuse of CBI and ED. “I couldn't have put it better than Chandrababu garu,” KTR said.

The whole world knows that the TDP recently allied with the BJP in the elections in AP, and KTR's attempt to include Chandrababu's name in the Kavitha episode to target Modi has upset TDP supporters.

One netizen wrote to KTR: “It is wrong to use CBN after all the slander you have been subjected to politically over the years. Lesson for you and KCR garu: Don't burn all your bridges with people. Always be mature and stable. You are a human being at the end of the day.”

What really surprised everyone was the timing. While ED took Kavitha to the airport to take her to Delhi, and their flight had not yet reached Delhi, KTR looked at this several-year-old tweet of Chandrababu Naidu, which shows how opportunistic politics can get.

