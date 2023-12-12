Kyle Shanahan jokingly offered a Christmas gift if he upset 49ers DK Metcalf – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Kyle Shanahan made the joke, and the 49ers finished the punchline.

Long before Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf was ejected from the 49ers’ 28-16 win Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, the San Francisco coach reportedly offered his team some holiday cheer if they could get under the wide skin.

Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Shanahan predicted Metcalf’s in-game meltdown during a team meeting on Saturday night. In his last columnshows 49ers players videos of past receiver blowouts and jokingly gives them some motivation to make one in Week 14.

“we will “He got the number 14 to lose his mind,” Shanahan told his players, per Silver, before jokingly promising them “a Christmas gift to whoever gets it.”

Well, it looks like Fred Warner will be handing Shanahan his Christmas list soon.

The 49ers’ quarterback and Metcalf entered the game late in Sunday’s game after Warner intercepted a pass thrown by Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock. After Metcalfe tackled Warner to the ground, Warner pushed Metcalfe’s head into the turf, and a brawl broke out in midfield.

“Yeah, I don’t know what happened, man,” Warner told reporters after the game. “I told him he was handling it really well, but for some reason, he didn’t like it. I guess what happened happened. It’s unfortunate, man.”

“[He’s] We have to learn to maintain our composure, but we are happy to come out with dubbing.”

Metcalf and 49ers cornerback Deommodor Lenoir were ejected after the brawl. This meant that Metcalf ended up finishing the game with two receptions for 52 yards and a 31-yard touchdown, which came after the 49ers’ top cornerback, Charvarius Ward, was sidelined with a groin injury.

While it remains to be seen if the No. 9-ranked Seahawks will reach the NFC playoffs and face the 49ers, San Francisco will certainly look to get the best out of Metcalf again in the future after their season sweep in Seattle.

