December 12, 2023

49ers clinch playoff berth after Packers fall to Giants in Week 14 – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

Joy Love December 12, 2023 1 min read

With four weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, the 49ers clinched a playoff berth on Monday night with a little help from the New York Giants.

San Francisco didn’t have to wait until Week 15 to secure a trip to the postseason as the Giants’ 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football” at MetLife Stadium clinched the 49ers a playoff berth.

The 49ers are the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth this season.

San Francisco improved to 10-3 on the season with a 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After the Dallas Cowboys took on the Philadelphia Eagles on “Sunday Night Football” with a convincing 33-13 victory, the 49ers became the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The 49ers entered Week 14 with a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win over Seattle, and if the Minnesota Vikings lose, the Packers lose or the Vikings or Packers tie.

Minnesota’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders left New York as San Francisco’s last hope for a playoff berth in Week 14 — and the Giants made it happen.

