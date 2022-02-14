Kylie Humphreys wins gold in her Olympic Monopop debut

After winning a bronze medal in 2018, Humphries filed a formal complaint of mental and verbal abuse against Canada’s bobsleigh coach Todd Hayes. She asked to exit the program, and began a protracted confrontation.

Other nations recruited Humphreys with an offer of instant citizenship to compete in Beijing under their flag. Instead, Humphries waited the long process it took to become a US citizen with no guarantees that she would get a passport with enough time to compete in the Games.

“I’m getting American,” Humphries said before the Olympics. “Reminding myself that it made it so much bigger and more awesome. At the end of the day, the Olympics is a race. It’s what I work for, but it’s not a part of who I am, and becoming an American has become a big part of me.”

She became one in December, which gave her enough window to qualify for the Winter Games.

“This has been a very tough battle to get here, and it definitely feels different,” she said.

Humphreys and Taylor Myers, friends and rivals, have traded winnings and places on the World Cup circuit for more than a decade. Myers-Taylor has won two silvers and one bronze in the past Olympics.

“We’ve shared the platform together since 2010,” Humphries said. “And we have this battle royal where she pushed her and she pushes me to be better. And it always worked out.”

The International Olympic Committee announced the inclusion of monobob in the Olympic Games in 2018, but only for women. Men are still the only competitors in the four-man bobsleigh event.