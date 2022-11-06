MIAMI GARDENS, FL. – Florida faces Miami It’s 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and it’s Game Nine, the seventh in 2022, for the Seminole movie. The match between the Seminoles and Hurricanes will be shown nationwide on ABC. This is the third time this season that the Seminoles are in prime time for ABC. For more information on how to watch, stream or listen, click over here.

Coach Led Seminoles Mike Norville, enter the game with a 5-3 score on the season, including a 3-3 mark against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. FSU started 4-0 on the season, lost three in a row, and won last week at home against Georgia Tech coming from the second week of the season.

Hurricanes, led by their coach in the first year Mario Cristobal, enters the game with a 4-4 score on the season, including a 2-2 mark against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. UM started the season by winning the first two competitions, but then dropped out of the next three. They’ve won two of the last three, including last Thursday in Virginia.

The Fifa won the most recent meeting between the two teams in Tallahassee last season. It was the first time Norville had led his team against the Hurricanes, as he missed the 2020 meeting (which the FFA lost in Miami) due to COVID. Miami leads the overall series, 35-31. FSU has a 20-18 advantage in Miami. The Fifa last won Miami in 2016.

