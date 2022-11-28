November 28, 2022

Live updates of the World Cup 2022: Brazil and Switzerland are fighting

Joy Love November 28, 2022 2 min read

second week of World Cup 2022 Monday continues with Brazil seizes Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, and we’ve got you covered with all the action from Group G on FOX.

early, Ghana He got three points after a thrilling win against South Korea To move to second place in Group H, while Cameroon Gathered to draw with Serbia. Both teams earned a point in Group G.

You can watch this game and Every tournament game on FOX Sports Family of Networks – Official US English language broadcast partner – FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com. You can too Stream full match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the most important plays!

Brazil vs. Switzerland

27′: What could have been

Vinicius Jr I was That’s close To put Brazil ahead, but Switzerland Jan Sommer She has other plans.

44 ‘: dark mode

After a back and forth battle, the first half ended scoreless.

Just before the break, the lights go out momentarily in motion.

Meanwhile, a Neymar lookalike was seen causing mayhem in the stands.

64 ‘: Overturned goal

After, after Another missed opportunity Early in the second half, Brazil seemingly took the lead near the hour mark with a smooth goal from Junior. However, the goal was disallowed when ruled out after a VAR review.

Stay tuned for updates!

Before the match:

Brazil (1-0) are aiming for a record 17-game unbeaten streak in the group stages of the World Cup after beating Serbia In its opening match Thursday. It would be Brazil without a star captain, Neymarwho picked up a right ankle injury in the team’s first group stage match, again this week.

Switzerland (1-0) is also undefeated so far in the tournament after defeat Cameroon in the opening.

Read more world Cup:

Check out the full World Cup schedule and how to watch every match live over here.

