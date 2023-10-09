JJ Watt hails Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw as best linebacker duo in the NFL – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

The game recognizes the game.

During the 49ers’ blowout of the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football,” former NFL star pass rusher JJ Watt took to X, formerly Twitter, to give 49ers linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw a well-deserved shout-out early in the game.

See more With so much offensive firepower getting so much (deserved) attention and a DPOY in Bosa, it’s hard to highlight everyone, but is there a better inside linebacker duo in the NFL than Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw for the 49ers? – JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 9, 2023

It’s hard to argue with Watt’s point of view.

Through three quarters, Warner had a team-high eight tackles with one sack, one quarterback hit, and one tackle for loss. Greenlaw compiled five tackles, one sack, one quarterback hurried, two tackles-for-less, and one pass defensed in the same span.

Warner added an interception early in the fourth quarter — his first of the 2023 NFL season — to turn a 49ers defeat into a laughingstock at Levi’s Stadium.

Warner, Greenlaw and the 49ers will try to maintain their unbeaten record when they visit the Cleveland Browns next Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

