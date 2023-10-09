Micah Parsons 49ers no better than Cowboys after primetime defeat – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

The 49ers put the rest of the NFL on notice by annihilating the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 on “Sunday Night Football” at Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco (5-0) remained unbeaten with the landslide victory. So far this season, head coach Kyle Shanahan’s group has proven that it is a step ahead of the rest of the league and will be one of the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII.

However, the Cowboys’ MVP isn’t convinced.

“I don’t think they’re actually at a higher level than us,” star rusher Micah Parsons said He told reporters in the locker room After the game. “I think we’re the same playoff team. Same talent, same standards as them. I feel like we need to really reconsider some things, come together and fix some things.”

“I feel like it was just a few plays away. The outcome doesn’t really constitute what actually happened out there.

The score ended up being the 49ers’ largest margin of victory in their historic rivalry with the Cowboys. San Francisco outgained Dallas by more than 200 total yards, won the turnover battle 4-1 and put starters on the bench early in the fourth quarter.

“I feel like there was nothing they did other than we beat ourselves up,” Parsons said. “You look at the third, I jump offside, and then they get seven [points] Five plays later. …I feel like we outdid ourselves. Good teams like that, if you beat yourselves it shows how big they are.

“Today, we were a four-turnover team. We were the team that couldn’t get off the field. But I don’t think we’re not at the same level at all.”

The Cowboys fell to 3-2 on the season, with losses to the 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. Their wins over the New York Jets, New York Giants and New England Patriots — three teams with a combined record of 4-11 through five weeks — look less impressive as the season progresses.

But Parsons remains positive. On a night in which he was limited to four tackles and had no sacks, Parsons insists he keeps the bigger picture in mind. The Cowboys simply learned their lessons Sunday night in Santa Clara.

“Sometimes, you have to look at those losses as a blessing and just say, ‘Thank you,’” Parsons said.

